The Colorado League race series held 2 days of high school mountain bike racing the weekend of Oct. 8-9 on the iconic McMurry Ranch.
This family has hosted almost 40 cycling events and has supported our events since 2010 when the very first Colorado League race included 155 racers.
The energy was electric with a total of 703 student-athletes from 45 teams participated. Riders and families traveled from around the region including Wyoming, Spearfish, South Dakota, and Taos, New Mexico.
A huge shout out to the McMurry family, especially local teacher and Buena Vista coach Kathy (Taf) for preparing the race course and venue for the teams and families. She established the Buena Vista team in 2010.
Ken and Brett McMurry worked throughout the weekend to support this regional finale.
The course was in tip-top shape thanks to their tireless and attentive work. We are truly grateful that the family shares this special place with so many for longer than a decade.
Members of the Buena Vista and Salida teams contributed many hours of trail maintenance in advance of the event.
Thank you to all the local volunteers who showed up to support the event and cheer for the local teams.
Buena Vista and Salida teams excelled on the “home” course.
Congratulations to Salida for first place overall in the Division 1 team category and Buena Vista for earning 9th in the Division 2 team contest. A total of 46 student-athletes from the area tested their limits on this challenging, fast track.
With immense gratitude to this family-friendly community, we hope to return to the Arkansas River Valley in 2023,
Kate Rau is executive director of the Colorado High School Cycling League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.