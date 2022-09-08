The McGinnis Gym, recently purchased for renovation, has a long history in Buena Vista. Built in 1935-36 by the federal Works Progress Administration, with the drive and determination of Harry L. McGinnis, superintendent and coach for the BV schools.
The gym was completed in 1936. The cinderblock gym behind the courthouse building was named for him. For 22 years, he was beloved by the teachers, students and staff at the school.
Then in 1971, the new school was built north of the high school and it was named Harry L. McGinnis Middle School.
It survived for 48 years before the name was put on the new building in the fall of 2019.
The gym’s hardwood floor had the best bounce for a basketball and was used for thousands of basketball, volleyball and other games.
Performances were held on the stage and a large musical, “My Fair Lady,” was performed on the entire gym floor. The audience sat on the cement bleachers, which were on both walls of the gym. All graduation and other ceremonies were held at the gym.
Over the years, the gym was used for events for the entire town.
The Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo had the rodeo dance there ever year during rodeo weekend. A country western band came and provided live music. Sometimes the cowboys got a little rowdy and the local police had to break up fist fights. The building was used for large events, funerals, meetings and banquets.
The last years of the gym’s use were for elementary PE classes. It was used as a practice gym when necessary after the new school and gym were built in 1960s.
