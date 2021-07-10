Bud and Joyce McBroom, center, are presented a Quilts of Valor piece by Connie Biederbeck, left, and Judy Querry. The Mesa Antero resident served in the U.S. Army Special Forces in Central and South America in the mid-1960s, Vietnam ‘67-’68 and other assignments as followed in Korea, the Middle East and Africa.
featured
McBroom served on four continents with Special Forces
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Articles
- Seven Peaks cancels music festival
- Don Taylor
- Chaffee County maintains 5,000 event cap through end of August
- Zaila Smith wins BV’s Freedom 5K
- Shortage not just about gas
- Ascend rec pot, Slammer bar licenses up for public hearings Tuesday
- Busy Fourth of July holiday
- County continues live music hearing again
- Fourth filled with activity
- Spring moose, elk attacks prompt warnings
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.