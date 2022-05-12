The HPC or Historic Preservation Commission of Buena Vista is celebrating Historic Preservation Month this May.
The HPC is a group of individuals appointed by the town to help preserve historic structures, sites and districts within the town of Buena Vista. The commission works with the town, community, property owners and developers with education and advice to protect, promote and advocate for Buena Vista’s unique history.
The HPC has developed specific guidelines to encourage sensitive development that fits into the appearance, materials and orientation of existing historic buildings.
There are tax credits available to help with historic preservation.
If interested in locally landmarking your property sign in to the preservation page http://buenavistaco.gov/2427/Historic-Preservation-Commission
There is a coloring contest right now for local children to enter with drawings of the courthouse.
There will be prizes for the top three winners in each category, ages 1-4; 5-10; 11-15 and 16 or older.
Contest sheets have been distributed at the schools, and Boys and Girls Club.
Public voting on the contestant’s submission at the BV Library will choose winners. Voting will be on Thursday, May 19, from noon until 3 p.m.; Friday, May 20, 3-6 p.m., and Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Winners will receive a gift card from a BV business and a framed prize winning entry by May 28.
This month the HPC is celebrating by dedicating The Book Nook at 127 S. San Juan Avenue and the Chaffee County Courthouse Museum building as local landmarks.
The courthouse is already on the State and National Historic Register of Historic Buildings since 1976.
The Book Nook was reviewed and approved by the HPC for local landmarking. It is a building with unique architecture and history, which meets the qualification for landmarking.
These dedications will be at l:30 p.m., Friday, May 20, at the Book Nook and at 3 p.m., at the Courthouse museum.
