The cement block Maxwell schoolhouse at Maxwell Park on CR 321 was put on the National Register of Historic Places Sept. 17.
It was also known as the Mt. Princeton School. This school, which was built in 1889 and used until 1933, had no electricity or running water. It is 30.7 feet long and 26 feet wide.
The dedication was facilitated by the Chaffee County Heritage Area and GARNA. School is built of handmade hollow cement blocks 28-by-30 inches.
There were other buildings built of these blocks in the county, including early Reformatory buildings, the Centerville School (now gone) and the kitchen at the Kelly ranch house.
There was a well on the south side of the school across the road. There was originally a shed for the students to put their horses when they came to school and his and her outhouses behind the building. A coal shed is attached to the building.
Some of the children who attended the school were Goldie and Bernice Beauregard, Chris and Crisanna Nachtrieb, Louise Day Steel and her brother Homer Day. and Johanna and John Fink. The teachers were all female at the school, including Loretta Mahon Morrison, except one year in 1908 Jacob Kagey taught there.
The land is leased to the Rooks family and the fee goes to the Colorado Department of Corrections. Fees for other state lands go to Colorado schools.
