Matthew Savoren

Matthew Joseph Savoren passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in Colorado Springs.
He was born in Leadville on Oct. 13, 1932 to Matt and Katherine (Mohar) Savoren.
After attending parochial school in Leadville his family moved to Salida where he attended junior high and high school. He excelled as a basketball player earning a scholarship to Western State College where he played 4 years earning a BA and MA in Education. While attending WSC, he met Carleen Larson. They were married on August 21, 1954 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Gunnison and were blessed to be together for over 68 years.
Shortly after graduating college, he began his teaching career in Saguache and later in Salida. In 1987 he went to work for the Department of Corrections and retired as Associate Warden in 1987.
Following his retirement Carleen and he began traveling and wintering in Arizona where he enjoyed his passion for the game of golf. Matt was an avid elk hunter, fly fisherman and loved to cook. One of his biggest joys were family gatherings around the table for holidays and birthdays
Matt was a devoted Denver Broncos fan, holding season tickets for over 50 years, a CU Buff fan and a Rockies fan. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a life member of the Salida Elks and a member of the Salida Golf Club for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sandra Crowley and three infant grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Carleen, son Gary (Carolyn) Savoren, daughter Trudi (Tom) Foreman, brother David Savoren, brother-in-law Vaughn Larson and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as granddaughters Lacee (Marcus) Trusty, Ashlee Foreman, Kayla (Jordan) Miller, Chelsey (Wes) McKenzie and Hannah Savoren, and great-grandchildren Jaxtin and Rylin Trusty, Remi, Charli and Dax McKenzie.
Mass of Christian Burial for Matt will be held on Friday, April 21 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at the Fairview Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
