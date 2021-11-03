Buena Vista’s Dawson Martinez led the fall league by 4/10 of a clay target out of 89 shooters competing in the USA Clay Target League. Scores are percentages of targets hit during a competition.
Also competing for the BV Young Guns, Tyler Stromer finished seventh while earning a spot in the 50 Straight Club. Shooters work two rotations through each of five stations. Competitors hitting all 50 targets are members.
Juniper Crago posted a third straight Top 3 finish in league. Three years ago she finished third, last year runner up and third this year.
The Young Guns finished third as a team in the league competition.
The spring league competition also includes state and national tournaments. Until then, BVYG will practice, including time inside during the winter dry fire/smokeless laser representation of shot patterns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.