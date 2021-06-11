Despite moving to Buena Vista in mid-November last year, Doug Marsh didn’t have the opportunity to explore the surrounding area right away. He worked full-time as a professional ski patroller at Ski Cooper.
“My one day off, I would take my daughter and go teach her to ski. So, I wasn’t around town very much,” Marsh says.
After Ski Cooper closed for the season, he began perusing other jobs in the area and found an ad in The Chaffee County Times for the reporter position.
“I thought with my humanities background and experience in writing and researching that it could be a good fit for me, and I also felt like it would help me make connections in the community and stay updated and aware of what was going on in Buena Vista, meet people and make friends,” Marsh says.
His writing and research experience, however, falls more under the academic category, so he expects picking up the journalist style to be a learning process as he works.
But almost immediately, work as a reporter has accomplished some of what he had hoped for in making connections. Meeting more people and finding more fun things to do around town is quickly becoming a favorite part of his job.
“I was sitting at the café, getting ready to go to the Little Engine Eatery and check out their hot dogs and interview people working there, and I saw they were setting up the Buena Vista Event Cooperative stage right there next to the Roastery. I went up and introduced myself, and now I have a music booking for one of their Sunday brunch events. I think that was the day after the interview (with The Times editor) and the first day that I was trying to do this job, and it immediately put me into contact with a new person who’s doing events and music in town … and now I’m going to play music over there at the Roastery stage,” he says.
Marsh has played guitar since he was 13, even getting recorded and playing live. He’s played in a lot of bands and enjoys a “wide spectrum of music.” As much as he enjoys playing, guitar has “never been something that paid the bills. I guess it’s a labor of love in that sense,” he says.
During the ski season before he moved to Buena Vista, Marsh worked as a ski patroller in Michigan at Caberfae Peaks, established around 1939 and one of the oldest ski resorts in the country.
“I really like doing first responder kind of work,” he says. “That feels helpful and useful and real, helping people who are hurt or have medical emergencies, especially in remote hard-to-access areas like ski hills or in the wilderness.”
Not as enjoyable was his time as a warehouse worker. Focusing on so much item sorting, searching and placement and data entry, it became “a tedious, soul-crushing hell.”
Before that, though, his work life took him abroad. Hoping to both pay off some debts and see more of the world, he shoveled coal on a steam ship.
He arrived in Europe in April 2013 and stayed with a friend in Poland, where they built a countryside house for a married “Polish woman and a Spanish vegan anarchist.”
He stayed a few days in Berlin, wishing another friend a happy birthday during his visit, before realizing he had overstayed in the Schengen area by about a day and rushed to London. There, he stayed in cheap hostels for a while, watching live music performances.
Eventually, he started running low on money, so he did some searching online and discovered low-cost living and affordable certification courses for someone teaching English in Thailand. That September, he flew to Thailand, completed the certification course and found a university campus near where he was staying.
“I wandered onto campus and followed the signs to the ‘Faculty of International Studies’ and managed to find the department director’s office. I knocked and handed her a glossy résumé that was the only high-quality option available at the print shop I found. I think I interviewed and was hired there and then on the spot. I suppose being a third-generation English teacher with a flat Midwestern accent helped,” Marsh says.
He moved into a spacious two-bedroom faculty housing apartment on the campus for $150 a month and stayed there from November 2013 to August 2018. During his first year, he shared the apartment with another teacher who was working at a different school not far from the campus and split the rent 50-50.
“Thailand is less free than the USA in a lot of ways that don’t especially matter in an average person’s life, like in national politics … and citizen rights … and more free in the sense that practically nothing in an average person’s day-to-day life is bound by red tape and most public officials and law enforcement can be bribed. This makes Thailand a fairly dangerous and risky place … Have you ever seen an old lady, three kids and a dog with no helmets all in flip-flops or barefoot on a moped riding on the wrong side of the road? I have. Several times. But you know how the saying goes: Freedom ain’t free.”
Lecturing in a university and teaching undergraduate students about academic research and writing was stimulating, Marsh says. While English was his main focus, he also had fun teaching an introductory course on philosophy. Marsh had started tackling philosophy as an independent study in high school and then majored in the subject at the University of Michigan.
“When I got to university, as soon as I started taking philosophy classes, they really just grabbed me and felt like they were the classes and the area of study for me. I’m still deeply interested in philosophy and still study it to this day, just not in an institutional setting. It just felt right, and it hasn’t ceased to feel right since,” he says.
Marsh started at The Times just in time for the summer season, but the sight of a small town filling up with tourists is nothing new for him. He had seen the same summer tourism and slow wintertime in his hometown, and he admits where he lived in Thailand was also a popular tourist destination.
“This feels like kind of another iteration of the kind of towns where I lived in the past. It feels pretty comfortable and familiar even though I’ve never lived here before,” he says.
Now that he’s settled into his new home and his new job, he’s able to take more of a liking to Buena Vista.
“It’s got a good small-town vibe. Everybody seems really nice and approachable,” he says. “I like running and camping and that you can just go in any direction and find awesome trails and outdoor areas to explore. That’s really great.”
