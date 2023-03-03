march mentors match
Courtesy Photo

Chaffee County Mentors is honored to present Dave Ross (left) and Zane Boyle as the Match of the Month for March. Matched on March 31, 2022, they are rapidly approaching the 1-year mark of being paired together and it has been remarkable to watch them grow in their trust for one another. Recently, they spent time at an archery range and when asked, “Who was the better archer?” both quickly pointed to Zane. Currently, the program has about 25 young people on a waiting list who are eager to be matched with their mentor. For more information about the Chaffee County Mentors program, head over to chaffeecountyfyi.org or contact Kenny Wilcox at 719-530-2581.

