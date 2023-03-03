Chaffee County Mentors is honored to present Dave Ross (left) and Zane Boyle as the Match of the Month for March. Matched on March 31, 2022, they are rapidly approaching the 1-year mark of being paired together and it has been remarkable to watch them grow in their trust for one another. Recently, they spent time at an archery range and when asked, “Who was the better archer?” both quickly pointed to Zane. Currently, the program has about 25 young people on a waiting list who are eager to be matched with their mentor. For more information about the Chaffee County Mentors program, head over to chaffeecountyfyi.org or contact Kenny Wilcox at 719-530-2581.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Articles
- Marine laid to rest
- Boulders development to bring housing units
- Marine Hutchings escorted home
- Miles Fullbright
- Rep. Pettersen, Sen. Bennet provide postal updates
- Lion encounter reported on Midland Hill
- Rettia Morgan
- Pikes Peak Ocean to Ocean Highway
- Demon wrestlers take 4th at state
- Buena Vista raid nets a ‘high-risk arrest’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Smarter tourism (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.