Spring is here. And so is the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County spring fundraiser and annual geranium sale.
Once again the league is offering a choice of red, pink and white geraniums, plus–new this year–a two-toned mosquito repelling scented geranium.
Also for the first time, the league is accepting all major credit cards and flyers posted throughout the county feature a QR code for direct access to the league’s website.
All locally-sourced plants are $17.50 and must be pre-ordered. The mail order and online sale begins Monday, May 1 at https://lwvchaffeecounty.org and runs through Saturday, May 20.
Pick up of the pre-ordered plants is Wednesday, May 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. in either Buena Vista (Congregational United Church of Christ) or Salida (First Methodist Church). Orders of $50 or more will be delivered, upon request.
For more information, to order online, to print the order form and/or to donate, visit lwvchaffeecounty.org
If ordering by mail, order forms and checks payable to LWVCC should be mailed to LWVCC, 29805 US Hwy 24, PMB 145, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
