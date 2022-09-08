The League of Women Voters Chaffee County will meet with a hybrid meeting at 11:30 a.m., Sept. 12.
The in-person session will be a social and business session at 11:30 at the Salida United Methodist Church, 248 E. 4th St. The hybrid program is noon-1 p.m. for an update on health care issues with Dr. Carol Merovka and LWVCC Health Care Task Force.
They will discuss HRRMC transparency, privatization of Medicare and the Chaffee County Health Report.
Dr. Merovka also chairs the LWV Colorado Healthcare Task Force. The public is invited to attend in-person or on Zoom. Registration is not required. The Zoom Link is found on the Upcoming Events page or calendar at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org
The recorded view will be posted on the same website under videos.
LWV studies numerous issues and may take positions on these, but never endorses or opposes candidates or political parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.