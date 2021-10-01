The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County is pleased to announce a virtual School Board Candidate forum that will be of interest to Buena Vista voters.
The 6:30 p.m. forum Oct. 4 will feature candidates in the Buena Vista school district’s Board of Education election.
Lynn Montoya is the unopposed candidate for District B; incumbent Erik Phillips is being challenged by Nancy Best for District D; and incumbent Jessica Crites is being challenged by Terri Gerstmeyer for District At Large. All of these candidates have accepted invitations to participate.
Voters are welcome to watch and listen in real time or at a later time by going to a link on the LWVCC website (lwvchaffeecounty.org) within a few days of the initial airing.
Questions for these forums will have been submitted in advance from a variety of interested Buena Vista school district sources.
The questions will have been vetted for redundancy, relevance, and personal attacks. Voters who would like to submit questions my do so by sending them to shmhd81211@gmail.com by Saturday, October 2nd.
Ballots for the Nov. 2election will go out to all registered voters between Oct. 8-15.
