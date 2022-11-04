As post-pandemic concerns about mental health issues and related mental illness statistics rise, this month’s League of Women Voters of Chaffee County (LWVCC) will focus on acute treatment services available locally.
The in-person November 14th meeting will feature Jill Anderson, Health Development Director for the Solvista Health Regional Assessment Center, and will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E Street, Salida.
The one-hour presentation begins at noon, following the LWVCC Social and Business session at 11:15 a.m. A Zoom link can be found in the Upcoming Events section on the lwvchaffeecounty.org home page and a video of the meeting also will be posted on the website.
For more than 60 years, Solvista Health has served Fremont, Chaffee, Lake and Custer counties, helping people get well and stay healthy–physically and mentally. The Regional Assessment Center, led by Ms. Anderson, provides acute treatment–intensive, short-term treatment for severe mental health and substance use issues.
Carol Merovka, LWVCC Health Task Leader and the program’s planner, says, “It is vital as citizens that we learn and then understand the healthcare strengths and weaknesses of Chaffee County.”
