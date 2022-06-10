VOTE411.org, the nonpartisan election resource offered to voters by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County (LWVCC), is now available for use during primary elections later in June and the general elections in the fall.
This “one-stop shop” for election information provides simple, helpful tools to assist Colorado voters in navigating the voting process, including candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information and other election information for all voters nationwide.
VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year—many of them young people and first-time voters—learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling place and more.
“VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource and the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all of Chaffee County voters,” said Scott Hartman, LWVCC voter service coordinator.
Hartman added, ”Representatives from the LWVCC and Chaffee County Clerk’s office spend time annually at Chaffee County high schools giving eligible students and staff the opportunity to register to vote or update their information. Vote411 is one way to access the voter registration process in Colorado. We are pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Chaffee County voters,” said Hartman.
