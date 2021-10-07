The 2021 Pro & Con Ballot Issues pamphlets will be distributed in early October by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County to local libraries, public offices and numerous businesses and at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org.
The pamphlet was prepared as a public service by the League of Women Voters of Colorado (LWVCO). The League’s objective is to promote civic responsibility by providing nonpartisan information about the issues citizens will be asked to vote on as a part of the Nov. 2 election. The pro and con statements are a compilation of the material submitted by proponents and opponents of each ballot issue. The League is not responsible for the accuracy or fairness of the arguments of either side
Additional ballot information is also contained in the Blue Book mailed to registered voters by the the Legislative Council of the Colorado General Assembly information.
The Chaffee County Clerk will send mail ballots to registered voters after October 11.
The public also is invited to join league members at noon, Oct. 11, via Zoom for a program covering the three ballot issues.
Members of the Leadership Team will present the pros and cons on each issue. The Zoom link may also be found on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.