The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host an additional public safety update during its Dec. 14, noon-1 p.m. Zoom meeting.
Building on the League’s Nov. meeting with the Alliance Against Domestic Violence, Chaffee County Sheriff John Speeze, Buena Vista Police chief Dean Morgan and Salida chief Russ Johnson will give an overview of their departments and concerns and describe how local law enforcement interacts with domestic violence and sexual assault.
According to League Leadership Team Chair Margie Gray, “During these stressful and uncertain times, we hope to provide as much information as possible to help keep our community, family and friends safe and informed.”
The meeting is open to all; participants are invited to send questions for the speakers to League membership chair Karen Dils at karendils4@gmail.com by Dec. 10 or submit during the program through the chat room.
Visit the League’s website at lwvchaffeecounty.org for the Zoom link and to view the November program on domestic violence.
The December meeting will be recorded and also made available to the public on the website.
