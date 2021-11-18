Time runs out Saturday, Nov. 20, to order holiday poinsettias and Christmas cacti from the annual sale by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County.
All orders must be received by Nov. 20 for large 8-inch red or white poinsettias at $31 each, small 6.5 inch red, white or glitter poinsettias at $16 each, and 6-inch Christmas cactus in red or white.
For more information and to obtain an order form, visit the League website at lwvchaffeecounty.org Plant pickup is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 in both Buena Vista and Salida.
In lieu of plant purchases the league is also accepting tax-deductible donations. All funds raised through the sales and donations is retained by the local league for support of its program offerings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.