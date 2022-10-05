Throughout the month of October, the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County is offering a variety of programs designed to deliver voter information about local, state and federal elections.
Vote 411, the online election information site, goes live Oct. 3. Available in both English and Spanish, the site allows voters to check their registration, learn about candidates and track their vote. Visit Vote411.org
“Candi-dating” forums, the meet-and-greet sessions for local and state candidates,are scheduled for Buena Vista (Oct. 4, 6-7:30 p.m. at the BV Community Center) and Salida (Oct. 9, 3-4 p.m. at Salida Community Center) and Poncha Springs (Oct. 15, 9-11 am at Poncha Springs Town Hall).
Candidates for County Commissioner–Adriane Kuhn, unaffiliated; PT Wood, Democrat; and Brandon Becker, Republican–and County Clerk–Lori Mitchell, Democrat, and Elaine Allemang, Republican–will be present at the events in Buena Vista and Salida.
In Poncha Springs, candidates for Colorado State Senate District 4–Jeff Ravage, Democrat, and Mark Baisley, Republican–and State House of Representatives District 13–Julie McCluskie, Democrat, and David Buckley, Republican, will appear.
For more information, visit lwvChaffeeCounty.org
