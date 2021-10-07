The timely topic of “Keeping Elections Accessible and Secure: Colorado State and County Solutions” is the subject of the October League of Women Voters of Chaffee County Drinks & Dialogue session. The Tuesday, October 19th Zoom event will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 and is open to the public.
Featured speakers Jena Griswold, Colorado Secretary of State and Lori Mitchell, Chaffee County Clerk, will discuss current strategies in place to ensure voter access and participation at the state and local levels; current state and local approaches to maintaining voting security; future challenges and plans for increasing voter participation and preserving confidence in Colorado elections; and other key statewide voting issues.
Additional information and a link to the Zoom meeting is posted on the LWVCC website at lwvchaffeecounty.org
Members of the public may submit questions for speakers by emailing those questions to bhaxby@gmail.com
