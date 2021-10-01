Chaffee County – Ahead of elections this fall, the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This “one-stop shop” for election information provides simple, helpful tools to help Colorado voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
“Voters in Chaffee County need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day,” said Scott Hartman, LWVCC Voter Service Coordinator. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource, and the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all of Chaffee County voters.”
VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling place and more.
“The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource for the Buena Vista School District Board elections during this off-year election cycle,” said Hartman. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Nov. 2. The website will go live with candidate and issue information approximately one month prior to election day, Oct. 3.
Once vote411.org goes live, all voters need to do is enter their address to access information about certified candidates in local races. Vote411.org is also a source to verify your voter registration and even register to vote. New Chaffee County residents may find this function particularly useful.
Buena Vista voters will be electing three Buena Vista school district board members. There will also be a number of statewide initiatives on the ballot.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.