Lucille Kunes

Lucille Ruth Kunes of Buena Vista passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on June 9.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1927 in her home in Gillingham, Wis. to Glennis H. and Laura Mae Cupp.
Lucille graduated from Richland Center High School, Richland Center, Wis. in 1945. After graduation she attended cosmetology school in Madison, Wis. where she met her husband, James J. Kunes, an electrical engineering student.
She and Jim married on May 25, 1947 in Gillingham. On the morning of her wedding, Lucille climbed an apple tree to get a bouquet of apple blossoms, scraping her leg in the process.
The couple lived in Madison while Jim finished his degree, and they later moved to Pittsburgh, Pa. while he worked on his masters degree. Lucille worked as a telephone operator during that time.
When Jim began his career with Westinghouse in Sharon, Pa., the couple moved nearby to Hermitage where Lucille lived in her element as a homemaker, wife and mother to two daughters.
The family car camped all over the eastern United States and traveled as far west as Yellowstone National Park. After Jim’s retirement they traveled to Germany, New Zealand and Hawaii, and after his passing Lucille traveled on her own to Qatar and Korea to visit her daughter and son-in-law who were teaching abroad.
In 1991, after the passing of their special needs daughter, they moved to Cambridge, Minn. to be closer to their only grandchild where Lucille was his biggest little league fan.
In 2000 they moved to Buena Vista for the same reason where Jim was able to spend a year enjoying the vistas until his passing, and Lucille spent the past 23 years.
Lucille had a passion for covered bridges, sewing, cooking and baking, counted cross stitch, watching football and baseball, her cat and her grandson and great-grandsons. Her walls were decorated with beautiful cross stitch images of covered bridges and Amish life.
She sewed all of her daughters’ clothing throughout their early lives, then moved on to creating beautiful quilts. She told her younger daughter not to take home economics electives, but to focus on college prep courses because she could teach her anything she needed to know about cooking and sewing, and she did.
Lucille’s cookbook collection numbers well over 300 books, and in her later years she loved reading them once again and planning a dish or dessert to make.
Lucille’s love of life, besides her husband and daughters, was her grandson, and in the last 5 years, her two great-grandsons.
Normally a somewhat serious person, when the “little boys” came in to light up the room, Lucille lit up as well, following their every move and enjoying their antics.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Glennis Mae Kunes, parents, brother Harold S. Cupp, sisters-in-law Bonita Cupp and Marcella Cupp, in-laws James and Sylvia Kunes, brothers-in-law Albert Kunes and Cecil Dickinson.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara Jones (Rick) of Buena Vista, grandson Nathan (Jennah) Jones with great-grandsons Aksel and Anders of Buena Vista, sister Linda Mae (Melvin) Felton of Wisconsin, sister-in-law Lillian Dickinson in Minnesota and six nieces and nephews.
Lucille’s family would like to express their gratitude to the Rain Home Care compassionate private caregivers who made it possible for her to live her final 2 months in her own home.
They would also like to extend this gratitude to the hospice care team whose kind hearted support to her and her daughter allowed Lucille to pass peacefully in her own home.
No service is planned as per Lucille’s wishes. To leave online condolences for the family please go to www.lewisandglenn.com.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Lucille’s name to the Ark-Valley Humane Society, www.ark-valley.org/ or the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, www.avcmbv.org/
