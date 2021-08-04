Buena Vista native and local history buff Tim Stange presented the story of Mary Murphey mine worker Louis Shultz at the BV train depot at McPhelemy Park for Gold Rush Days.
Shultz married Ella Chapline, who was from a cattle-ranching family in the valley, while working the mines above St. Elmo. One fateful day, Shultz was poisoned by a can of bad spinach. Chapline married the cook who served the fatal meal, but chose to be buried next to Shultz at Mount Olivet cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.