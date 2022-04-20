Buena Vista will host the Locals Concert presented by the Salida-Aspen Concert Series with a repeat performance at 7 p.m., May 1, at the Buena Vista High School Performance Commons. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m..
Please enter through the front doors of Buena Vista High School.
Katie Oglesby of Salida will be performing Carl Maria Von Weber’s Clarinet Concertino op. 26, a staple of the clarinet repertoire.
Mary Sandell, also of Salida, will be performing vocal pieces by Schubert and Gershwin. The Hungarian Pastoral Fantasy, written by F.A. Doppler, one of the great romantic flutists of the nineteenth century, will be performed by Marti Bott on flute and Rod Schleicher on piano.
Rounding out the program will be a portion of the well-loved Suite for Flute & Jazz Piano, performed by Dave Calvin on piano, Brian Pence on drums, Malachi Little on the upright bass and Bott on flute.
Tickets will be sold at the door, $10 for general admission or $5 for students, seniors and veterans.
All proceeds will go toward the Salida and Buena Vista public school music programs.
