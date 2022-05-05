The Buena Vista High School Performance Commons echoed with arias, Latin-American impressions, blues, jazz and more on May 1 during the Locals Concert.
The concert, benefitting Buena Vista and Salida public school music programs, featured Marti Bott of Buena Vista on the flute, Katie Oglesby of Salida on the clarinet, Mary Sandell of Salida singing soprano, Rod Schleicher of Salida on the piano and, for the jazz pieces, Brian Pence of Buena Vista on the drums, Jazz Merchants Big Band’s Dave Calvin on the piano and BVHS senior Malachi Little on the upright bass.
The concert struck a positive chord with those who attended.
“I thought it was wonderful. We were excited to support some local talent,” said local Ashley Ottmer, adding that the last two jazz pieces of the program were likely her favorites. “I really enjoyed the upright bass specifically. More upbeat.”
“They were fantastic,” said local Jean Buster. “It was all very professional. They were very professional.” She added that the last jazz piece especially felt like a high-quality jazz number.
Just as the audience enjoyed the performances, the musicians enjoyed getting to perform. Bott said she felt honored to be asked to play in this concert. Even with the commuting the musicians had to do between Salida and Buena Vista, everything came together quickly.
“We only had a handful of rehearsals, but all of the musicians were strong and were well-prepared when we did have rehearsals, so it was fairly easy to put the music together,” Bott said.
Oglesby was honored to perform with the likes of Bott, Sandell and Schleicher who inspire her. “I was really thrilled about (Sunday) night’s performance,” Oglesby said. “All of the performers sounded wonderful and it was fun to play for the crowd.”
Schleicher also felt the concert went well and was happy to perform with both old friends and new musicians.
“I am primarily an accompanist, and the soloists were all fine musicians,” he said. “Marti, in particular, was very patient with me in her very difficult Hungarian Fantasy. She is a very fine flutist.”
Forming this concert began when Bott was asked to raise money for the Salida-Aspen concert series a couple of months ago, leading to the Locals Concert in Salida.
“Once we started rehearsing, we realized that it was going to be a really exciting concert, and it was a shame that we weren’t going to get to perform the music for a Buena Vista audience. We started talking about a second performance, and we all just mutually agreed to make it happen. It ended up being a really fantastic event, and both concerts went extremely well,” Bott says.
The main challenge was being able to rehearse when everyone had other jobs and responsibilities. “It can be hard to find time to practice; however, Rod, Mary and Marti are such professionals and were always prepared. When we did get to rehearse, it was easy to put our parts together because everyone was already individually prepared,” said Oglesby.
Oglesby especially had fun playing the blues from George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris.”
“It’s a treat to play different jazz techniques on the clarinet, and Gershwin is one of my all-time favorite composers,” she said.
For Bott, picking a favorite piece is not so easy when she loves all of the pieces. “‘The Hungarian Pastorale Fantasy’ by Doppler has always been a favorite of mine from the flute repertoire, as I love the haunting gypsy melodies and all the technical fast passages,” she said. “It was tricky finding time to practice enough to pull it off, but I was pretty dedicated to finding a way to make it happen.
“I discovered the ‘Suite for Flute and JazzPiano’ when I was 18 years old, and have been in love with that music since I first heard it. I was pretty thrilled to have a group of great jazz musicians that are also my friends that wanted to join me to perform it,” Bott said.
Perhaps due to being on a Sunday evening, the concert did not receive a full-house audience, but Schleicher said he would not have missed performing for anything, and he hopes Bott is appreciated for all of her efforts in organizing this program.
Bott and Oglesby were happy to see others, including students from both Buena Vista and Salida, come and support local musicians and the pieces they performed.
“The performance was really more of a recital, so we were excited that the audience enjoyed it. We’re already talking about when we can do another concert together,” Bott said.
