Local cleanup efforts have already proven successful this season, and there are no signs of slowing down.
In addition to April’s Keeping Bewnie Buena event, BV Public Works is hosting two cleanup days and the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will be hosting a cleanup effort on Public Lands Day.
Keeping Bewnie Buena draws more than 200 volunteers
Keeping Bewnie Buena, the town’s annual cleaning effort, drew around 220 volunteers this year.
“We were able to send volunteers to almost all of our walkable locations, including Main Street, the River Park, all town trails, the Railroad area, the frisbee golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, South Main, the skate park, the Police Station and the Community Center,” said BV Rec’s special events coordinator Leslie Quilico. “We were also able to send folks to the Rodeo Grounds, both north and south on the highway and some of the bigger parking lots in town (Lagrees/Family Dollar/Little Daisy & City Market). We covered a lot of ground.”
They filled a 30-yard dumpster, donated by Chaffee County Waste, about three-quarters full.
“We are continually surprised by the sheer numbers of people in our community that volunteer for this event,” Quilico said. “We love seeing everyone come together for the common good, and look forward to seeing this event continue to grow each year!”
BV Public Works’ Cleanup Days
For their upcoming cleanup days, BV Public Works is inviting locals to bring their waste to the Public Works shop for disposal on May 19 (10 a.m. to 4. p.m.) and May 20 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Anyone from within town limits can bring tree and brush clippings, electronics (fee-based), metal recycling, furniture and non-toxic trash during the event.
They do not accept expired prescription drugs, used tires, hazardous liquids, grass clippings, household garbage or construction materials. Signs will be posted at the shop to direct individuals to the dump area. For more details, contact Public Works at 719-395-6898.
Public Lands Day with GARNA, AHRA
Also on May 20, GARNA and the AHRA will team up for the 32nd Annual Clean Up-Green Up in conjunction with Colorado Public Lands Day.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. that Saturday, volunteers will work along the Arkansas River from Granite through Cañon City, collecting trash and debris in preparation for the summer season.
Volunteers can register online at https://tinyurl.com/dxer9eu or in person on the day of the event and select their desired work area.
“A lot of rafting companies or rafting clubs will actually float the river and pick up trash along the riverbanks when they’re in areas that you can’t access by foot, which is great,” said Envision Rec Adopter Coordinator Jess Downing. “The reason we do it now is not only because it’s Colorado Public Lands Day, but also we try to get in before high water and everything then flushes down.”
This year, their BV Base Camp will be at the Community Center. Volunteers can check in, collect cleanup supplies and receive lunch vouchers at 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the AHRA Visitor Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave. in Salida, or at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E Main, in Buena Vista. The volunteer picnic will also be hosted at the BV Community Center.
“It’s not only the river, but the creeks that flow into the river and the public spaces that eventually go into the river, like parks and trails,” Downing said. “It’s just a great community event and a great way for people to give back before the summer gets going.”
For more information, contact AHRA at 719-539-7289 or GARNA at 719-539-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.