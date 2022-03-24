Heather Rupska was announced as the new executive director for the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce. Rupska took over the position held by Melissa Traynham March 18.
Rupska has held several jobs from flight mechanic in the U.S. Air Force to corporate banking and real estate.
Her most recent job was as the owner/operator of a boutique real estate firm in Raleigh, N.C., before moving to Terminal Island, Calif., and then returning to Buena Vista.
“My family has been here for over 30 years and I lived here periodically in that said 30 years,” Rupska said. “I have always loved everything Buena Vista offers, from the views to the activities offered here. My hearts always been here and I knew it would end up being my forever home, just didn’t know it would be this soon in my life.
“I think the thing I’m most excited about is getting to know people, the community, the business owners, people who work at the businesses,” Rupska said. “Looking to help businesses to grow and thrive in the community.”
As executive director, Rupska will be in charge of running the chamber of commerce, all incoming and outgoing finances and setting up all the events they put on.
“Sounds like not much, but it’s really a lot.”
Rupska said that she wants to contact each member of the chamber of commerce and discover what ways she can help them to grow and thrive as the community goes through a transitional period.
“I want them to feel like they have a voice in their chamber.”
Rupska enjoys the many attractions Buena Vista has to offer in the warmer months such as hiking, four-wheeling and whitewater rafting. She also enjoys reading, cooking and spending time with her family when she is not outdoors or working.
“I feel like I’m truly living the dream between being here in this place Buena Vista, Colorado, my family with my husband and then getting this job. Its just ... I really feel like I’m living the dream.”
“I hope to leave a legacy when people look back in however long it is, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years that I did some good for this community for the businesses as a whole and people will say I’m really glad that she was here during that part of our community’s history,” Rupska said.
