Thursdays at McPhelemy by BV Recreation

Aug. 5 6-7 p.m. Gene Farrar

Fridays at Turner Farm

Aug. 6 6-8 p.m. Gene Farrar

Smith and Friends on the Lawn at South Main

Aug. 8 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lizzy & Natalie

River Runners Browns Canyon

Aug. 8 6-10 p.m. Roundhouse Assembly

Roastery Stage by BVEC

Aug. 7 1 p.m. Mountain Mantra

Aug. 8 10:30 a.m. dig dug

CONCERTS NEXT WEEK

Thursdays at McPhelemy by BV Recreation

Aug. 12 6-7 p.m. Kevin Cardinal

Fridays at Turner Farm

Aug. 13 6-8 p.m. Kevin Cardinal

Roastery Stage by BVEC

Aug. 14 1 p.m. Blue Recluse

Smith and Friends on the Lawn at South Main

Aug. 15 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lovers Leap

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.