Thursdays at McPhelemy by BV Recreation
Aug. 5 6-7 p.m. Gene Farrar
Fridays at Turner Farm
Aug. 6 6-8 p.m. Gene Farrar
Smith and Friends on the Lawn at South Main
Aug. 8 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lizzy & Natalie
River Runners Browns Canyon
Aug. 8 6-10 p.m. Roundhouse Assembly
Roastery Stage by BVEC
Aug. 7 1 p.m. Mountain Mantra
Aug. 8 10:30 a.m. dig dug
CONCERTS NEXT WEEK
Thursdays at McPhelemy by BV Recreation
Aug. 12 6-7 p.m. Kevin Cardinal
Fridays at Turner Farm
Aug. 13 6-8 p.m. Kevin Cardinal
Roastery Stage by BVEC
Aug. 14 1 p.m. Blue Recluse
Smith and Friends on the Lawn at South Main
Aug. 15 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lovers Leap
