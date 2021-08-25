Fridays at Turner Farm
Aug. 27 6-8 p.m. Richard Maas
Roastery Stage by BVEC
Aug. 28 1 p.m. Midight Carnival
Smith and Friends on the Lawn at South Main
Aug. 29 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles
CONCERTS NEXT WEEK
Sept. 3 6-8 p.m. Randy and Carole Barnes
Sept. 4 1 p.m. Groovespeak
