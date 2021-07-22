Thursdays at McPhelemy by BV Recreation

July 22 6-7 p.m. Mountain Mantra

River Runners Browns Canyon

July 22 6-10 p.m. Rocky Mountain Surf Report

Fridays at Turner Farm

July 23 6-8 p.m. Brian Bishop

Roastery Stage by BVEC

July 24 1 p.m. Nasca Lines

July 25 10:30 a.m. Mark’s Midnight Carnival

Smith and Friends on the Lawn at South Main

July 25 11a.m.-2 p.m. The Two Tracks

CONCERTS NEXT WEEK

Thursdays at McPhelemy by BV Recreation

July 29 6-7 p.m. Kevin Cardinal / Midnight Halo

Fridays at Turner Farm

July 30 6-8 p.m. Joyce & Lloyd Woods

Smith and Friends on the Lawn at South Main

Aug. 1 11a.m.-2 p.m. La Pompe

River Runners Browns Canyon

Aug 03 – Sun Dried Vibes 6 pm – 10 pm +Silent Disco

