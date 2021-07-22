Thursdays at McPhelemy by BV Recreation
July 22 6-7 p.m. Mountain Mantra
River Runners Browns Canyon
July 22 6-10 p.m. Rocky Mountain Surf Report
Fridays at Turner Farm
July 23 6-8 p.m. Brian Bishop
Roastery Stage by BVEC
July 24 1 p.m. Nasca Lines
July 25 10:30 a.m. Mark’s Midnight Carnival
Smith and Friends on the Lawn at South Main
July 25 11a.m.-2 p.m. The Two Tracks
CONCERTS NEXT WEEK
Thursdays at McPhelemy by BV Recreation
July 29 6-7 p.m. Kevin Cardinal / Midnight Halo
Fridays at Turner Farm
July 30 6-8 p.m. Joyce & Lloyd Woods
Smith and Friends on the Lawn at South Main
Aug. 1 11a.m.-2 p.m. La Pompe
River Runners Browns Canyon
Aug 03 – Sun Dried Vibes 6 pm – 10 pm +Silent Disco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.