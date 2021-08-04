The annual Buena Vista Pack Burro Race on Curtis Imrie Day burro race brought 85 interspecies teams trotting through Buena Vista’s east side Sunday, Aug. 1.
Marvin Sandoval and Buttercup took first place for the third straight time on the BV short course and a $1,000 purse with a finishing time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 58 seconds on the 14-1/2 mile course.
The women’s first place finisher was Black Burro Bikes owner Lindsey Lighthizer and burro race legend Mary Margaret. They finished with a time of 2:25:52.
The race course took teams north from the start line on Court Street at Piñon Street and then east to the riverside.
At the Surf Hotel in South Main, guests rose from their seats on the outdoor dining patio and came out on the third-floor balcony to watch and record videos of the cavalcade as it passed.
The course took them south along the river and then across it on the Ramsour Bridge and up into the hills.
The start line was also the finish line, with duos charging in from the opposite direction. Bob Sweeney’s Yukon veered off-course in the final stretch, preventing a repeat of their win in the final kick last week in Fairplay.
Sandoval managed, barely, to keep Buttercup on course to the finish line. Joe Polonsky and Jake took second while Sweeney was still marshaling Yukon back on course.
“You never know what they’re going to do. They’re unpredictable,” said Sandoval.
“Off the turn he just veered into the grass,” said Sweeney. “We were coming in hot. He was making his move but if he’s given the chance, he’ll take a hard right if it’s there. And it was there. So that was that.”
Polonsky and Sweeney received $500 and $300 in winnings thanks to a sizable donation from Black Burro Bikes and contributions from sponsors 7,000 Feet Running Club and Mud Doctors. The top 25 finishers were paid out.
Race co-director Brad Wann said the event was volunteer run and that all proceeds return directly to the town and participants. Wann said he was especially grateful to Chaffee County Search & Rescue-North for helping keep racers safe.
Lighthizer and Mary Margaret finished sixth overall, edging out Fairplay’s fairer-sex winner Tracy Loughlin and Roger by nearly a minute.
“It feels good. I’m glad we finished. It was a great day,” said Lighthizer, who pulled out of the Fairplay race when her donkey began favoring a sore foot.
“Tracy and I ran pretty much the whole thing together. She really kept me going,” she said.
Wann said Lighthizer and Black Burro Bikes would be taking on a role in directing the race next year, which Lighthizer confirmed.
“We may be the liaison here in town. I would love to see the race get back on Main Street,” she said.
Special prizes awarded included fastest over age 65 and fastest 18 and under. The former went to Dave Edwards and Taz, who finished with a time of 2 hours, 35 minutes.
The latter went to third-generation burro racer Danny Pedretti and Call. Pedretti had quite an adventure in Fairplay, where he was slowed by an obdurate Call, then caught in a hailstorm and finally confronted by a moose family.
The BV race must have gone smoother as Pedretti and Call finished in a respectable 2:26:41 for an overall rank of 10th.
The final race of the burro race triple crown will take place in Leadville on Sunday, Aug. 8.
