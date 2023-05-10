In response to Ed Garrett’s letter in the May 4 Chaffee County Times:
Well, well it looks like the aliases are coming out in droves, making up names such as Ed Garrett - whoever you are. Actually had a good laugh, but wondered if this Ed did any research to collaborate what it wrote.
Only days later did I find out Ed is an alias. Why fake it? Even GetReadyMan is a real person, a name for a page, and can be found easily if one does minimal research.
I am not surprised due to the content that this Ed was not even researched to see if it is a real person named Ed.
You see my writing in the letters to the editor pages have been so heavily censored in the past 10 plus years due to content of letting people know what is happening in their community.
From special use permits being approved by town council before proper steps are made, to unfairness in building permits being granted to deep pockets but not to grandma and grandpa, to the election integrity and the many irregularities and evidence found in past elections, or should I say selections?
So to set the record straight, I am a live woman, Carle Linke, I don’t have anything to hide nor have I ever used an alias.
As for Ed’s story concerning the LE body cam footage of local citizens, these were of real people working as election officials in our election process. It shows these officials conspiring against a certified election watcher as they had a plan to deny access for the watcher to attest to the accuracy of our election process.
The website that Ed speaks of is the Chaffee County Discourse page, which holds numerous videos, and other evidence of what has been happening in this county that doesn’t seem to make the news? No censoring to see here.
As for pretending to be the opposite sex, well, Carle or car lee, long-e is sometimes cut short to Carl (silent-e) by others, not by me, and I don’t correct scammers when getting a call to renew my car warranty.
Myself and others that are condemned here by faux Ed, are not bringing division among people - faux Joe and MSM is doing that job very well. I, like others, are just freely giving actual evidence to others, what they do with it is up to them. We can not be held responsible for another’s emotional reaction to that information/evidence, Do the research yourself.
It’s not us against them with hate or division; I like many just want to live free in a fair, lawful community that has morals that uplifts others, and will, as long as I can speak truth when I see something that is unfair, unlawful, or immoral behavior that hurts others. Judgement, hate is not mine to hold - because in the end God wins.
Carle Linke
Buena Vista
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Times does not waste time censoring letters – we either reject letters or run them. There have been very few we have refused to run. To the best of my knowledge, none have been from Mz. Linke.
There’s truth in an old adage among opinion page editors that if we only ran letters we personally agreed with, there’d never be any letters published. – Dave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.