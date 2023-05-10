Linda Moon

Linda Arlene Moon died Wednesday morning, May 3, in her home in Buena Vista with her loving family by her side.
Linda was born Nov. 12, 1952 to Wanda Todd and Mervyn Lackey.
Linda lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures: Spending time with her family, snacking and watching scary movies.
Her one wish before she left this earth was to meet all her great-grandchildren and she got to do just that.
She is survived by her daughters Amber (David) and Chrissy (Mike); her sister Gail (Wayne); her grandchildren Serenety (Jacob) Taylor, Hannah and Troy Jr; as well as her great-grandchildren Clyde, Liam, Lincoln and Emmett.
She did not want a funeral but we will plan a celebration of life and let those know who were close with her when it will take place. We will celebrate Linda with food and good memories.
