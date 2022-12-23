Christmas 1925 was very cold and snowy. Buena Vista had an electric power plant on the Arkansas River at the end of Main Street in 1888, the Buena Vista Light and Power Company.
To generate their power they built a wood crib dam on the river and filled it with rocks and dirt. The reservoir behind the dam was 300-acre feet.
A wooden flume fed the water to the hydroelectric plant’s hydraulic turbine, which drove a 50 KVA generator.
By the 1920s, the power company was Buena Vista Electric Light and Power Company. Charles Shyrock was the manager. The winter had been unusually cold and there was concern that the power plant might not be able to operate. Ice was building up on the dam by the week of Dec. 23.
The children of the town including Charlotte, Hailey, Elsa, Otis, Lillian, Odin and Nola were very excited because for the first time they were going to have lights on their Christmas tree; real lights, not candles!
They had helped cut the Christmas tree in the forest and it was all decorated and ready for the lights to be turned on for Christmas Eve.
On Christmas Eve, the manager at the company was watching the ice buildup on the dam and by evening, there was no water coming down into the turbine. He knew the lights would be gone in the town.
The seven children gathered around the tree watching as their father plugged in the new lights, and just as he did, the lights all over town went out.
“What happened? Why isn’t there light? All our lights are out, it is so dark,” cried the children. Their father went out and saw that the town was dark; the ornamental streetlights on Main Street were dark.
Mother said, “Now don’t cry, we will get our old lamps and candles out and it will be okay. We have our wood stoves and we will be nice and warm.”
Father came in and said, “The power plant must be down. I will go down and see if I can help.” He came back in a short time and said, “The dam is frozen solid and there is no water feeding the power plant. Unless we get a thaw, we will be without power for a while.”
The disappointed children climbed the stairs to their beds and father told mother, “I have an idea to cheer them up in the morning. I am going to see if Ed Krueger will open his store for me tonight.”
He walked over to the Krueger’s house and told Ed his idea and they went to the merchandise store on Main Street and he got his surprises for the children.
Christmas morning arrived clear but very cold. The temperature had dropped to 27 below during the night. When the children tumbled down the stairs on Christmas morning, they were so happy to see Father’s surprises. There were ice skates and sleds for the children.
After breakfast, the children all dressed in their warm winter clothes and the whole family went to the river to sled and ice skate on the frozen reservoir.
