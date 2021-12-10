Mini-Blessings, a local non-profit organization, will once again host their holiday light display from 5-8 p.m., Dec. 10-11 at McPhelemy Park in Buena Vista.
The lights will be viewed by driving through the small loop at McPhelemy Park, according to a press release.
Featured in the display will be a mixture of whimsical light displays and displays representative of the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
In addition to the displays, the north end of the park will be lit up with a variety of lights.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to cancel the annual country festival held at the Mini-Blessings facility on CR 306.
“Moving the display to McPhelemy Park gave us a chance to share our lights with the community, while folks could stay safe in their warm cars and view the lights,” Crissey Smith, co-founder of the organization, said.
The current COVID situation still warrants that these safety protocols be followed, the release stated. The light festival is the major fund raiser for the organization and provides about 30% of the annual operating budget.
The rest comes from small fundraisers, grants and private donations.
Mini-Blessings uses miniature horses to provide equine guided activities in central Colorado and is currently organizing a hippotherapy program.
The organization is run entirely by volunteers and services are provided at no cost to participants.
Co-founder Susan Shampine makes the displays.
“Last year we added a kayaking snowman and an elf rappelling down a rock face, to highlight some of the activities the area is known for,” Shampine said. “We hope to surprise the viewers with one or two new displays this year.”
If you are interested in a fun holiday activity, grab the kids, throw the dog in the car, and head to McPhelemy Park Friday or Saturday evening.
The entrance fee is $3/person or $10/car and will be collected at the display entrance, the east side of the park. Enter the driving loop from the north on U.S. Highway 24. For safety, please remain in your vehicle while touring the display.
If you want additional information, make a donation, volunteer or learn more about the new hippotherapy program, please call 719-395-5852, check out our website at www.mini-blessings.org; or visit us on VIAChaffee.org.
