As folks prepare to ring in the new year, South Main will be glowing with light from “Art After Dark,” a free outdoor immersive art exhibit from lightStruct and Brett Phares.
lightStruct was founded by Phares, an artist and curator working in immersive art and the built environment. The exhibit will have nine major features from artists from around the globe projected onto the local architecture.
“I’m really happy to hear that there have been so many people reserving,” Phares said. “It’s nice because this is a public art event. I’ve done a number of different events where they’re very private, where no one’s going to be invited except if you lived in that community or you have to purchase sizable tickets. It’s not easy for people to get out there.”
The public and accessible nature of the South Main exhibit is a big draw for Phares. At a recent exhibition at the Vero Beach Museum of Art in Florida, people brought lawn chairs and spectated in a public park.
“The museum sits in a park, so you can’t really tell people what to do,” he said. “This is what changed this idea from just doing single works on a projector to having multiple works per projector. It’s an interesting thing for me to work with because there is a pacing that changes. There’s a kind of rhythm to some of the things. I noticed how different works, of course, would be playing at different moments and how they might yield different interpretations between the two.”
Phares said he gets to look at these challenges to see what might happen as people will catch different works at different times.
“That’s probably the most interesting thing for me that brings me out to all these different venues,” he said. “Even though I’ll use some of the work I used in Florida, it’s going to change yet again because of the architecture. It has its own sort of genetics, so it’ll yield different interpretations.
“I like it when people, especially artists, can see how their work will yield a different way of thinking or a different way of being.”
Phares was also clear that it isn’t like projection mapping or a static piece of art. It is closer to performance.
“This is not a van Gogh,” he said. “You go, you sit down or stand waiting for a certain time for this performance to begin. And that’s when you can start seeing a bank sort of flip on its side, windows disappear. What happens for me with projection mapping is that you’re trying to create an ideal canvas… So it really depends on the audience to see something in-frame, like a movie, and you can’t get in the way … whereas everything that I do with this kind of work at lightStruct, I expect you to be in the light. I want them to see their silhouette and when people interact with it, do their finger puppets or whatever it might be. There is no performance time. You just wander through… If you’ve seen some projection mapping, this is nothing like it. This is a totally different vibe.”
Phares got his start in 2000 in Alice Beach, Fla., a new urbanist community. They were seeking exposure.
“They were brainstorming on what might work, and I had been involved in interactive media forever and was teaching full time,” he said. He originally went to see the artists and hardware being used to validate their project. It soon became a regular event.
For Phares, South Main’s growth made the exhibit seem like a good fit.
“They have a more thoughtful way of thinking about their community,” he said. “I’ve been trying to do a few different installations with them… I grew up in Denver, and I’ve been wanting to project tons of snow or different elements that come in the winter. So I’m looking forward to doing this. I think it’s gonna be super cool.”
Phares also strives to feature artists from around the world, creating a multi-voice and multi-perspective experience. He hopes to one day be able to bring more of the artists out to each exhibit, too.
“I would like to be able to bring out more artists, because it does give you insight, gives you different ways to see your work, but you also see the way that the community reacts to it, as well, and that’s what this is really all about for me.”
Though a Colorado native, Phares has never done an exhibit like this in snowy weather conditions. While he doesn’t anticipate any major weather issues, he has a lot of external factors to consider for the projectors.
“The cold will be different,” he said. “I’ve been assured by different projector manufacturers that there won’t be a problem unless it gets down below 10 degrees below zero. The projectors themselves can keep themselves heated, so it won’t be much of an issue.”
The exhibit will have five projectors and will feature art from Robert Seidel of Berlin, Olga Guse of Denmark, Ian Gouldstone of Great Britain as well as Phares himself. Pieces can run from 10 seconds to 10 minutes, according to Phares.
“This is something I’ve been wanting to do. I’m going to be there to do it,” he said. “When you’re out there, especially in the winter, potentially with your insulated boots and all this other stuff, you’re gonna be feeling the elements. And hopefully, this stuff distracts you from it.”
The exhibit is free to experience and enjoy and will run alongside Rapidgrass’ performance
For more details or ticket information for Rapidgrass on the Lawn, visit https://buenavistacolorado.org/events/new-years-eve-w-rapidgrass-on-the-lawn/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.