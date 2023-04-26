The Buena Vista Public Library is planning and preparing for an expansion, allowing more space for new materials and resources.
The library’s goals for expansion were determined based on feedback from a 2021 community survey, stakeholder interviews and staff feedback. They hope to expand their children’s library and accommodate current and future use.
“Prior to the pandemic, we were at capacity in the kids’ room and had really great traffic and business. We’re past that and back at that level,” said Cecelia LaFrance, BVPL executive director. In addition to previously conducted stakeholder interviews and community surveys, the library is inviting community input at a May 8 forum. “A library can be so unique for its community. What do we want for our community?”
The community’s demographics have changed considerably since the library was originally built. LaFrance found notes from the director at the time, which described the community as “mostly retired.”
“Our number one growth in cardholders last year was between the ages of 30 and 39,” she said. “It’s young professionals, and they’re needing space and they’re bringing families. We see that with our attendance at our youth programs and we’re seeing it in our adult programs. There are just great things happening.”
There were also existing plans for the building to have a second floor. While expanding onto the existing lot would result in an awkward set-up, LaFrance said, the architects confirmed that a second-floor expansion would be feasible.
Plans for the children’s library are intended to create space for interactive learning opportunities, add seating and quieter reading spaces for youth and parents accommodate programs and classes held in the children’s library to reduce demands on meeting rooms and connect families to resources.
The library plans to accommodate current and future use needs by alleviating constraints in other library areas, creating additional private workspaces for one to two people, increasing accessibility of spaces for community use, reflecting advancing library service trends and creating flexible use space.
The library also hopes to increase its quantity of digital and print materials, improve variety and provide faster delivery. In addition, the new expansions will create additional learning opportunities for personal and professional growth, expand connections and resources and solve critical barriers to digital access.
“We’re already getting great feedback from people, like ‘why don’t you consider the early stages of development and consider that when you’re designing your (children’s) room?’” LaFrance said. They’re also exploring ways to add resources and privacy for service providers who utilize the library’s spaces.
“We see some of our service providers meeting with their clients in our study rooms, which are glass. That’s so we can have observation but those kinds of meetings need a little bit more designated space. I’m talking about the ESL classes, veteran services and health services where people meet with their clients. The room that we’re proposing would have dedicated space for them to meet with their clients, for them to have some storage so that they could have things in materials on hand to serve them, have a printer and have technology that serves them.”
Though the plans for expansion seem hefty, LaFrance ensures the library is well-prepared for the financials of the project. The library’s last funding increase was in 1995.
“This library has been well cared for. There’s been great stewardship of the taxpayers’ money, so we have a very healthy reserve that we would be able to fund a good portion of it,” LaFrance said. “I’ve met with grant funders who think this project is ideal for some of their opportunities. They want to see the community support, and then we would have to come to the community for an ask. We’re trying to keep that to a minimum.”
The library is planning a community event for May 8 to show renderings from architects, discuss plans and get feedback and input from the community. The architects, Anderson Hollis, have done a number of library projects, including the Gunnison Library.
“We want to make it a forum where people have the chance to interact with our staff and with our plans,” she said. “It’s not just about space. We want a solution for everything because if we have more space we can add more books. … We can solve this at the same time by throwing a few more dollars at things people really love so there’s something for everyone.”
LaFrance is excited to see where the project goes and to be part of the library’s ongoing growth and progress.
“Previous leaders had a vision of how this community would grow. The board and I are able to act on that. For me, personally, as a library lover, it’s an amazing opportunity,” she said. “I’m a collaborative person. It’s nothing that I or the Board want to do alone. We want to have that community buy-in.”
The community event will be hosted from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, May 8. The library will also host focus groups in the future, targeted toward specific needs with groups like education and daycare providers, nonprofit groups, civic leaders and businesses. All are welcome.
“We’re in this state where all ideas are welcome,” LaFrance said. “Anything goes on the table, and then we’ll sort it all out.”
For more information on the BVPL, its services and programs, visit www.buenavistalibrary.org.
