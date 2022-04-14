Buena Vista Public Library hosts an ukelele instructional jam session for everybody interested in learning the instrument starting April 16.
The class will be taught by Buena Vista local Pearl Lee at 11 a.m., Saturdays for the next 6 weeks.
During these sessions, the library will loan three ukeleles to beginners and given the chance to learn a wide variety of songs in both Hawaiian and English.
Ukulelists with varying degrees of experience are also encouraged to participate in the jam session, whether to strengthen their skills or to have a chance to play and teach others.
“If we have a lot of interest in the jam sessions we may continue them in the fall,” Sarah Greenburg, adult services coordinator said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.