This year, the Buena Vista Public Library has upgraded its services with the inclusion of new quiet study rooms.
“Most public libraries of a significant size have many study rooms available,” says library director Cecilia LaFrance. “The use of public libraries has changed drastically over the past couple decades, so we’re responding to what we see people coming in and needing in our small library which is individual spaces for work or study.”
The study rooms were open to the public in June. They consist of two soundproof rooms, allowing a quiet space for group meetings of up to four people or for individual study time.
Because the library is a Special District, it qualifies for reserve funds from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act released last year. Through an application, the library received a $25,000 grant that fully covered the expense of the study rooms.
“Prior to that, we had a private donor who was willing to fund these, and we’re able to use her donation towards other projects at the library,” LaFrance says.
Since their installation, LaFrance says the rooms have become highly popular, averaging about six to eight reservations per day, though they’re not at the point of being constantly booked.
Reservations can be made in advance at buenavistalibrary.org for 1 or 2 hours, with one reservation per day.
A smaller study room for up to two people is also available for 1 to 2 hours and limited to a single 2-hour session per day.
