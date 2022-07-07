A claymation class will be held by the Buena Vista Public Library.
The class will be taught by artist Kristina Martinez, who will instruct students in the many skills required to create a stop motion video with clay.
The first of the classes was held Thursday 4 p.m., June 30 with the same time planned for the following three Thursdays.
The class has no registration so there is no maximum number of people who can take the class and there are no obligations to attend each and every class.
Martinez during this first class walked students through the process of creating a stop motion film from start to finish covering characters, backgrounds, filming and story.
Participants will be provided all the materials they will need for the class including clay, legos, figurines, tissue paper and library provided iPads to film and edit.
“The possibilities are endless and the supplies are abundant,” Martinez said.
Upon finishing the classes the finished pieces will be premiered at the Comanche drive-in on July 28 along with a viewing of Finding Nemo.
“The drive-in has been a long time supporter of the library and our programs”, Martinez said.
The next class will be at 4 p.m. on July 7.
