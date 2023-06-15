Tacy and Mark Lewis of Buena Vista joyfully announce the engagement of their daughter Evangeline to Mr. Jared Lane, son of Lori and John Lane from Ranch of the Rockies. The couple will be married on Saturday, July 8 in the Aspen Glen of Trail West Lodge. Evangeline and Jared grew up in the Buena Vista area and will continue to make their home here.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. King retires from Cottonwood Veterinary Services
- Ride through an early summer run: A rafter’s view of Browns Canyon June 2
- Janet Robison
- SDCEA Board of Directors Election Results – Fiedler, Boyle, Bennetts win
- CDOT crews to pave section of US 24 between Buena Vista and Granite June 13 and 14
- Blue-ribbon birthday bull ride
- CPW offers wildlife habitat funding to private landowners
- Lewis, Lane wedding announcement
- Mesa Antero, Chateau Chapparal named Firewise USA
- Smethers earns NJCAA golf, academic honors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.