Lewis, Lane wedding announcement

 Lukas VanDyke

Tacy and Mark Lewis of Buena Vista joyfully announce the engagement of their daughter Evangeline to Mr. Jared Lane, son of Lori and John Lane from Ranch of the Rockies. The couple will be married on Saturday, July 8 in the Aspen Glen of Trail West Lodge. Evangeline and Jared grew up in the Buena Vista area and will continue to make their home here.

