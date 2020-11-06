The American Legion Post 55 in Buena Vista will be serving a free breakfast and lunch on Veterans Day, Wednesday Nov. 11, said Post 55 Commander Darryl Atherton.
Breakfast will be served between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 1:30-2 p.m.
The breakfast of pancakes, sausage and eggs and lunch of chicken, baked beans and fixin’s will be available to area veterans as well as their families.
The Legion will not serve dinner.
