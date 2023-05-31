Buena Vista’s American Legion Post 55, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1166 and local Boy Scouts came together to hold Memorial Day services for fallen veterans and comrades. After a service on Sunday at the top of Hoosier Pass, they held their annual ceremony at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
“We choose this site for the service every year because it is the grave of Cliff Sexton and he’s the namesake of our American Legion Post 55,” said post commander Darryl Atherton at the start of the service. “He lost his life in World War I.”
A representative from the local Knights of Columbus read the general order, signed by John A. Logan in 1868. Logan, second Commander-in-Chief of the Grand Army of the Republic from 1868 to 1871, helped lead the creation of Memorial Day.
“What can aid more to assure this result than by cherishing tenderly the memory of our heroic dead who made their breasts a barricade between our country and its foes?” he read. “Their soldier lives were the reveille of freedom to a race in chains and their deaths the tattoo of rebellious tyranny in arms. We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance.”
Atherton then invited Comrade Chaplain Merilee Daugherty to provide a blessing.
“Help us to remember with reverence to valor and devotion of our departed comrades,” she said. “Keep us steadfast in the cause of human rights and liberties, of law and order and true Americanism. Give us the power to see and to do the right. Grant that the American Legion may preserve the high ideals for which our comrades died.”
They also read two poems: “Please Remember Me,” written by WWII USAF veteran John Dirusso and added to by Buena Vista’s own former American Legion commander Linda Bjorklund, and “In Flanders Fields,” written by Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae.
“Our presence here is in solemn commemoration of all these men and women, an expression of our tribute to their devotion to duty, to their courage and patriotism,” Atherton said. “By their service on land, on sea and in the air, they have made us their debtors, for the flag of our nation still flies over the land of free people.”
Local Boy Scout Troop 67 then placed flowers and small flags at Sexton’s grave, followed by a wreath placed for members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War.
“It is such a small gesture to place a flag or flower on the resting place of these fallen heroes, but it is a major statement of our appreciation and dedication that we not only will not forget, but we will retain the lessons learned during these wars,” Atherton said. “From their final resting place, these patriots call out not only to the loved ones left behind but for all of us to remember.”
There were around 30 in attendance for the Hoosier Pass ceremony and around 50 at Mt. Olivet. Local police officers and fire department members attended the Hoosier Pass ceremony, Atherton said. He was proud of the turnout for both events and was glad for those who could participate.
“This is one of the best-attended years we’ve had,” Atherton said. “It’s just great people could come out.”
