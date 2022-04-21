The local Women’s Auxiliary Post of the American Legion is shutting down after 87 years of being in service to the community and veterans.
Founded March 2, 1935, the Women’s Auxiliary has helped with veteran’s needs in Buena Vista as well as helping the local Boys & Girls Club, Arkansas Valley Christian Mission and the Fourth of July fireworks display held at the rodeo grounds.
The group is shutting down after the few remaining members of the auxiliary voted to close due to dwindling membership and lack of youthful invigoration.
“Nobody showed up at our last meeting. It was only four or five members who had a quick meeting in the post’s kitchen,” member Dorthy Volk said.
The auxiliary’s youngest member at the time of its closing is 64 years old.
“We enjoyed being a part of the community and helping out with what we can,” Volk said.
