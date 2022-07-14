American Legion Post 55 dedicated seven trees to seven Post 55 veterans Tuesday afternoon.
“They were all veterans and members of Post 55 that our membership thought deserved recognition for their service and things they did for the betterment of the post,” Post 55 co-commander Darryl Atherton said.
Only one of the seven honored veterans is still alive.
During the dedication, Atherton gave a quick speech on the post’s history before handing it off to Trillion Tree Corp. CEO Douglas Smith. He presented the history on the honored veterans and gave out plaques to the honorees’ remaining family who appeared at the event.
The trees are dedicated to Ernest Clifford Sexton, Morton Avred Swanson, Chester Loback Jr., Linda Bjorkland, Floyd Louis Fauser, Atherton and Robert Johnson.
After the dedication the post held a pulled pork dinner for the attendees.
The trees were planted by Trillion Tree Corp in the two lots on the north side of Arkansas Street next to the memorial building.
Legion Post 55 plans on using the area of dedicated trees as a memorial by planting and dedicating more trees over time.
TTC began in 2020 with a goal to plant a trillion trees across the world by 2030. It has already planted over a billion in the United States. The company got it’s name as a spin off of the Civilian Conservation Corp, which planted over 3.5 billion trees.
“We are a veteran based company that works in promoting veterans to work in the forestry service,” Smith said. “We are currently going across Colorado to at least one legion post in each town and building tree memorials to honor at least one veteran in each branch of the armed forces.”
