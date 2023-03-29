The American Legion Post 55 presented an award to Rooster’s Crow restaurant owner Rebecca Smith for their continued support of the American Legion by placing orders with their food supplier when the legion serves breakfast for 80-90 veterans on Veterans Day, as well as American Legion riders/Sons of the Legion on days they come to our town.
“If we order too much, sometimes she will buy the unopened product from us if we don’t donate it," said Darryl Atherton. "What a wonderful business owner.”
From left, Clarence Champion, Tim Shelton, Rebecca Smith and Darryl Atherton.
