The Trident Theatre Company brought frights and delights to Buena Vista High School Halloween weekend with “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
According to director Tanner Oharah, three out of four shows sold out over the weekend.
Everyone got a share of the laughs from the antics of Ichabod Crane and the villagers of Sleepy Hollow, and the chills of the ghost stories peppered throughout the show, both told and shown.
“The audience for this show was great,” Oharah said. “I think everyone really enjoyed having a spooky theme to go with this weekend.”
After interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, performing live again was refreshing for the cast.
“I think it was great,” said senior Lindsey Trenkle, who played Katrina Van Tassel. “A live audience makes it so much better. We can feed off the energy and it gets us all really excited.”
Playing Brom Bones, senior Nico Reano-Fitch couldn’t help but notice that energy as well, saying it was the highest he’d seen in a while amongst his peers.
“Being in live theater again, I can tell everyone had the energy tonight,” he added.
Reano-Fitch also loved seeing all the technical work put to use in the show.
“The Headless Horseman with the pumpkin swinging out into the audience is fantastic,” he said.
Trenkle had her own favorite part of the production.
“Personally, my favorite thing is when Brom is talking to Ichabod and then he starts laughing, and then he’s like, ‘No! Only me!’ And then he runs across. We’re all backstage cracking up.”
For audience member Rob Williams, all of the production elements came together to create a fun experience.
“This one was amazing. They did an amazing job, amazing productions, incredible for such a small town. It’s such high-quality theater,” he said.
Having seen other Trident Theatre Company productions, 11-year-old Amy Quilico felt this show had more practice with a fun theme and story.
“This one was probably the best one,” she said. “I like the mystery if Ichabod died or not.”
Oharah hopes that each show the company puts on, even if it’s generally the same each day, has some variation to it.
“That is the beauty and risk of live theatre as opposed to film,” he said. “If you came to more than one performance you should expect to see something new every time, tech timing, audience reactions, actor interactions, prop adjustments, notes given between performances. Always be on the lookout for those theatre Easter eggs.
“I am so proud of the students, directors and volunteers and all of the work and energy they put into this stellar performance. I can’t think of a better way or better people to spend Halloween weekend with,” Oharah added.
Director Brad Fritsch also had this to say, “I mentioned the trust falls in the program, and I really cannot find a better metaphor for what creating that show was. Trust was everywhere … The trust and community this theatre troupe lives within is one of the best pieces of our school.”
