Legacy Bank held a public grand opening of its newly constructed building at 106 North Court St. at East Main in Buena Vista on Wed., Sept. 22.
Mayor Duff Lacy and town administrator Phillip Puckett met with Legacy Bank leadership the night of Sept. 21 to tour the new building.
“We couldn’t be more excited with the look and feel of the new construction,” said Legacy Bank senior vice president Dave Reyher. “Being a part of this community for as long as I have, I am proud to say that this facility represents the integrity and values of the BV community.”
Reyher moved to Buena Vista in 2007. He said that now was the perfect time to get the building up and running, during BV’s Main Street renaissance.
“We were walking around one day thinking about some locations and there was a for sale sign in the front yard of the old house that was right here,” he said, speaking of a home previously owned by the Lambert family. He said they jumped at the opportunity.
“Downtown was really coming alive and we thought we could really be a contributing factor to what’s going on downtown,” he said.
Legacy came to BV in 2018, first establishing a loan production office. The bank’s board decided to open a full branch and applied for designation with federal regulators in the spring of 2019.
They bought the Main & Court street property from the Lambert family estate and operated out of a small commercial space across East Main near the Orpheum building during development.
The new building consists of 3,840-square feet and features two drive-up banking lanes. The main entry for the bank is on North Court Street with a walk-up ATM located on the corner of the building at Main and Court.
Legacy worked with the Buena Vista Historic Preservation Committee and contractor Diesslin Structures to ensure that the bank’s design was in step with the historic nature of Main Street.
In addition to the building itself, 13 parking spaces were developed along Court Street and in two lots across the alley to the north that the bank acquired. Legacy worked with the town to improve the corner with extra-wide sidewalks and a mind toward increased traffic.
“This has become kind of a gateway corner here,” said Reyher. “The center of Main Street is kind of moving to the east here.”
The Main Street facing side of the building is a 740 square foot commercial space Legacy will rent. Reyher said there had been some inquiries but that he didn’t expect a deal to be struck until the end of the year.
“As a part of the bank’s commitment to community, the bank included additional parking spaces to support Main Street growth beyond city requirements,” said marketing director Lori Arellano.
“Legacy Bank fills in the role of a community bank for Buena Vista, meaning that we are a locally owned and operated financial institution,” she said. “That enables the bank to work one-on-one with small business owners and residents on local decision making that can be personalized to the recipient.”
Arellano said that the average Legacy employee volunteers 7.44 hours monthly to local charities, non-profits or economic development and that the BV team is active with 14erFest, Boys & Girls Club, YoungLife, BVHS Booster Club, Habitat for Humanity, BV Recreation, the Optimist Club and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.