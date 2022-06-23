The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce announced the launch of the “Leave Your Legacy in BV” Brick Fundraising Campaign.
This is an opportunity for everyone to purchase a brick engraved with your own personal legacy that you want to leave in our town, the press release stated.
You can even choose from a catalog of icons, including military if you would like to honor a soldier or veteran.
The funds raised will enable us to complete the highly anticipated live music stage at McPhelemy Park. The personalized legacy bricks will be laid to create a 9-foot (appx) circular statement in front of the stage. Visit bit.ly/LeaveYourLegacyBV to view the rendering.
BV Chamber executive director Heather Rupska said, “We honor Tom Rollings for his commitment to our town. He truly understands that we have a time-honored tradition of community, especially when it comes to live music. He saw a need that will benefit the people and the businesses in our town for many years to come, and generously donated the funds necessary to get it started. The chamber is excited and proud to partner with the town of BV to create this legacy.”
Visit the website bit.ly/LeaveYourLegacyBV to find out more and purchase bricks. We are launching this campaign with 300 bricks available. Deadline to purchase bricks is July 31.
