Local chapters throughout Colorado are celebrating recognition by the National Association of Secretaries of State of the contributions the League of Women Voters Colorado made to the success of the state’s 2020 elections
In a ceremony Jan. 30, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold awarded National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Awards to four individuals and one organization in Colorado that made significant contributions to the success of the state’s 2020 General Election; an election that faced the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic, forest fires across the state and rampant election disinformation.
The recipients included Sara Rosene, Grand County Clerk; Kathy Simillion, Gunnison County Clerk; Josh Zygielbaum, Adams County Clerk; Christopher Krebs, former director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency; and the Colorado League of Women Voters.
Beth Hendrix, executive director LWV Colorado, noted that all chapters and members statewide share this award, including the LWV of Chaffee County and its 113 active members.
To support and inform the 2020 elections, LWVCC members hosted several candidate Zoom forums for local and district elections; distributed more than 1,500 ballot Issue paper pamphlets and posted candidate and ballot issues on the LWVCC website and through newspaper advertising; and worked with Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchel to register local high school students.
