It’s time to order your holiday poinsettias and Christmas cacti. The annual sale by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County runs Nov. 1-20.
This year’s sale will again offer large 8-inch red or white poinsettias at $31 each and small 6.5-inch red, white or glitter poinsettias at $16 each. New this year is a 6-inch Christmas cactus in red or white.
For more information and to obtain an order form, visit the League website at lwvchaffeecounty.org
Orders must be received by Saturday, Nov. 20. Plant pickup is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.
In lieu of plant purchases the League is also accepting tax-deductible donations.
All funds raised through the sales and donations is retained by the local League for support of its offerings.
